Madeleine Sims-Fewer's Feminist Revenge Fable 'Violation' Trailer

"It haunts your waking dreams…" Shudder has unveiled the first official trailer for a brutally dark thriller titled Violation, one of the big breakout's from last year's Toronto Film Festival in the Midnight Madness category. "The bold and unflinching thriller world premiered to critical and audience acclaim ​at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where Sims-Fewer was a recipient of the TIFF Rising Star Award, and was also an official selection for both the 2021 Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals." It just hit Sundance and is streaming on Shudder in March. A troubled woman on the edge of divorce returns home to her younger sister after years apart. But when her sister and brother-in-law betray her trust, she embarks on a vicious crusade of revenge. This stars Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Anna Maguire, Jesse LaVercombe, and Obi Abili. If you haven't heard about this, critics have been raving about it for a while. Looks like it gets intense.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Mancinelli & Sims-Fewer's Violation, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

With her marriage about to implode, Miriam (Madeleine Sims-Fewer) returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger sister and brother-in-law. But one evening a tiny slip in judgement leads to a catastrophic betrayal, leaving Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious. Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam then takes extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel. Violation is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli, both making their feature directorial debut after a number of short films and other production work previously. This originally premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival, and it played at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Shudder will debut Violation streaming exclusively on Shudder starting March 25th coming up. Who's interested?