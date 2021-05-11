Maggie Q as an Assassin in Martin Campbell's 'The Protégé' Trailer

"We all have to pay for our sins eventually." Lionsgate & Millennium Media have released the first official trailer for very slick new assassins action movie The Protégé, the latest action movie offering from director Martin Campbell (director of GoldenEye, Zorro, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, The Foreigner). More action coming this summer! The movie follows Maggie Q as Anna – and Rembrandt – two of the world's premiere assassins who share a mysterious past from Vietnam. They traversed the globe for years competing for high profile contracts. But when Anna's mentor Moody is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to track down his killer. Also starring Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson (his second movie this summer as a hitman), with Patrick Malahide and Robert Patrick. This a very been there, done that concept but it still looks like a fun time. Action seems badass, some clever characters, Martin Campbell delivering once again with a movie looking playing than expected. Fire it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Campbell's The Protégé, direct from YouTube:

Rescued as a child by legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter. The Protégé is directed by acclaimed New Zealander filmmaker Martin Campbell, of the films The Sex Thief, Eskimo Nell, Three for All, Criminal Law, Defenseless, No Escape, GoldenEye, Mask of Zorro, Vertical Limit, Beyond Borders, The Legend of Zorro, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, Green Lantern, and The Foreigner previously. previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Wenk (16 Blocks, The Mechanic, The Expendables 2, The Equalizer 1 & 2, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, American Renegades). Lionsgate will open Campbell's The Protégé in theaters starting August 20th.