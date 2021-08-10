Magic Realist Fable Documentary 'The Seer and the Unseen' Trailer

"The elves demand this area not be used." Utopia has unveiled an official trailer for a strange documentary film called The Seer and the Unseen, from award-winning doc filmmaker Sara Dosa. This premiered at the 2019 San Francisco Film Festival a few years ago, finally being released on VOD this summer. The Seer and The Unseen is a magic realist documentary about invisible elves, financial collapse and the surprising power of belief, told through the story of an Icelandic grandmother - a real life Lorax who speaks on behalf of nature under threat. Through her story, Seer explores the surprising power of belief and the invisible forces that shape our visible worlds and transform our natural landscapes. Well, okay, huh. Usually I'm not into this kind of strange stuff, but honestly this trailer has me curious. Especially the quote about how this is also a "stealth essay on capitalism." I'm always inspired by Iceland's resistance to greed - bring on the Seer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Dosa's doc The Seer and the Unseen, from YouTube:

The Seer and the Unseen is a magic realist documentary about invisible elves, financial collapse and the surprising power of belief, told through the story of an Icelandic woman - a real life Lorax who speaks on behalf of nature under threat. Through her story, The Seer and the Unseen explores the surprising power of belief and, the invisible forces - be they elves or the market - that shape our visible worlds & transform our natural landscapes. The Seer and the Unseen is directed by award-winning American doc producer / filmmaker Sara Dosa, directing her second doc film after The Last Season previously, and the ReMastered TV doc. Produced by Sara Dosa and Shane Boris. This initially premiered at the 2019 San Francisco Film Festival a few years back, and also played at the Reykjavík Film Festival last year. Utopia will release Dosa's The Seer and the Unseen direct-to-VOD (Apple TV + Altavod) starting August 17th, 2021. Who's curious?