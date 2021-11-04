Mahershala Ali & Naomie Harris in Sci-Fi Drama 'Swan Song' Trailer

"So he has everything?" "Even the memories you store deep in your subconscious." Apple TV has unveiled a trailer for an intriguing upcoming film titled Swan Song, the feature directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Benjamin Cleary already acclaimed for his short films. Not to be confused with the excellent Udo Kier film also titled Swan Song released earlier this year (why do they have to have the same title!). Set in the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this exploration of love, loss, and sacrifice. It seems to involve creating a clone, sans disease, with all his memories copied over. Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron, with Naomie Harris as his wife Poppy, plus Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, Lee Shorten, Dax Rey, Nyasha Hatendi, and JayR Tinaco. Okay where did this come from?! This looks very good… I'm always into thoughtful, edgy sci-fi ideas like this. Looking forward to watching it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Cleary's Swan Song, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Set in the near future, Swan Song is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. Swan Song explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song is both written and directed by the up-and-coming Irish filmmaker Benjamin Cleary, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously (including Wave and Stutterer). It's produced by Mahershala Ali, Rebecca Bourke, Jonathan King, Jacob Perlin, Adam Shulman, Mimi Valdes. This is premiering at AFI Fest this month. Apple will then debut Cleary's Swan Song in select US theaters + streaming on Apple TV+ starting December 17th, 2021. First impression? Look any good?