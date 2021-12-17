Make a Horror Movie, Meet a Real Serial Killer in 'Stoker Hills' Trailer

"He's on the move!" Screen Media has revealed the first official trailer for an indie horror film titled Stoker Hills, arriving in theaters and on VOD in January after first premiering last year. The film takes place in the secluded town of Stoker Hills where three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare when they are kidnapped by a serial killer. "Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods." Another meta concept involving friends making a horror movie and encountering real horror. The film stars David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, Eric Etebari, William Lee Scott, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, and Jason Sweat; as well as Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd. It looks like there's much more going on than just this serial killer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Louis' Stoker Hills, direct from YouTube:

In the secluded town of Stoker Hills, three college students find themselves in their worst nightmare when they set out to film a horror movie and are kidnapped by a serial killer. Their only hope for survival is the camera they left behind and the two detectives looking for clues in the footage. Stoker Hills is directed by the Haitian filmmaker Benjamin Louis, director of the films Pledge of Innocence and State's Evidence previously. The screenplay is written by Jonah Kuehner. Produced by Timothy Christian, Rab Butller, and Benjamin Louis. This initially premiered at the 2020 Molins Film Festival last year. Screen Media Films will debut Louis' Stoker Hills in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 14th, 2022. Anyone interested?