Making Space Real: Behind-the-Scenes Videos for Sci-Fi 'Stowaway'

"One of the main story and design decisions is that it's a spaceship that works with gravity." Now playing on Netflix is the sci-fi thriller Stowaway, about a crew on a mission to Mars that discovers a surprise extra passenger on their voyage. I really enjoyed the film - the physics are real, the designs are real, it's a story not so much about space as it is about how to deal with humanity. Directed by Joe Penna, most of the film takes place in the cramped quarters of their spaceship, along with a few perilous space walks. Netflix has debuted two behind-the-scenes videos about how they made the film - one with commentary / interviews, the other with only B-roll footage from the sound stages. They explain that this was filmed inside of the "tallest sound stage in the world" - at the Bavaria Studios near Munich, and also at MMC Studios in Cologne. And science communicator Scott Manley was a consultant to make sure the science was accurate. I'm a big fan of this film and these are fascinating videos showing how it was all made. The magic of movies! Always cool to see.

Here's the two behind-the-scenes featurettes for Joe Penna's Stowaway, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also view the official trailer for Joe Penna's Stowaway here, for more finished footage from this.

The crew of a spaceship headed to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favor of a grim outcome. Stowaway is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Joe Penna, making his second feature film after directing Arctic previously, as well as directing the TV series "Once Upon", "Sand Box", and "Release". The screenplay is written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. Produced by Ulrich Schwarz, Maximilian Leo, Nick Spicer, Clay Pecorin, Aram Tertzakian, Jonas Katzenstein; co-produced by Bastian Griese, Ulrich Schwarz, and Neshe Demir. Filming began in June of 2019 in Cologne and Munich, and wrapped after 30 days. Netflix released Penna's Stowaway streaming on Netflix (mainly in the US) starting April 22nd this spring. Watch it now.