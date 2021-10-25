Malcolm Ingram's New Kevin Smith Documentary 'Clerk' Official Trailer

"When I saw Clerks, it felt like, 'I belong to this.'" 1091 Pictures has unveiled a trailer for the documentary Clerk, a biopic doc about the life and career of filmmaker Kevin Smith. This originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where they also describe it as a look at the life of "filmmaker and raconteur Kevin Smith." The doc is directed by filmmaker Malcom Ingram (of numerous docs including the Phantom of the Paradise doc Phantom of Winnipeg recently). Clerk spends time with Kevin Smith and looks back at his entire life, his intro into filmmaking, his big break with Clerks (1994), and everything else that has happened since, including the creation of SModcast and his life changing with the arrival of his daughter Harley. This documentary turned out even better than I was expecting (here's my full review) and even if you don't like him, it's hard to watch this and not admire everything he has achieved over the years.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Malcolm Ingram's doc Clerk, direct from YouTube:

An extensive all access documentary examining the life and career of indie filmmaking icon Kevin Smith. Featuring never before seen interviews with friends, family, filmmaking peers, and icons of the film, comedy and comic worlds. Including Stan Lee, Justin Long, Penn Jillette, Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Jason Mewes. Clerk is directed by filmmaker Malcolm Ingram, director of the doc films Small Town Gay Bar, Bear Nation, Continental, Out to Win, Southern Pride, and Phantom of Winnipeg previously. He also met and befriended Smith years ago, who helped finance his first feature film Drawing Flies in 1995. Produced by Craig Fleming and Malcolm Ingram. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and it also stopped by the Philadelphia Film Festival. 1091 Pictures will release Ingram's Clerk doc direct-to-VOD starting on November 23rd, 2021 this fall. Who wants to watch this?