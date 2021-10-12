Manhattan Apartment Horror 'The Scary of Sixty-First' Official Trailer

"Something extremely sinister happened in this apartment." Utopia has revealed the official trailer for a wacky, weird indie horror / dark comedy called The Scary of Sixty-First, the feature debut of actor / filmmaker Dasha Nekrasova. This premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Best First Feature Award. Two roommates' lives are upended after finding out that their new Manhattan apartment harbors a dark secret – it was previously owned by the infamous Jeffrey Epstein. This is THAT film. The Berlinale jury stated it's, "an audacious take on genre cinema that confronts contemporary issues such as global power structures, sexual abuse, conspiracy theories and the dark corners of the internet in a wildly twisted, witty and subversive manner." The Scary of Sixty-First stars Madeline Quinn and Betsey Brown as the two tenants, with Stephen Gurewitz, Dasha Nekrasova, and Mark Rapaport. This will be showing on 35mm at select cinemas starting in December, which might be the perfect way to watch this.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Dasha Nekrasova's The Scary of Sixty-First, from YouTube:

While apartment hunting, college pals Noelle & Addie stumble upon the deal of a lifetime: a posh duplex on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. But soon after moving in, a more sinister picture of the apartment emerges when a mysterious woman arrives and claims the place used to belong to the infamous, recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein. With this news, Noelle becomes obsessed with the visitor — to the point of infatuation. As the pair plunge deeper into the conspiracies of the Epstein case, Addie falls into her own bizarre state: a pseudo-possession complete with inexplicable fits of age-regressed sexual mania. As they peel back on these strange occurrences, the truth reveals itself to be more twisted than they could have ever imagined. The Scary of Sixty-First is directed by actor / filmmaker Dasha Nekrasova, making her directorial debut with this. The screenplay is by Dasha Nekrasova and Madeline Quinn. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and also played at Beyond Fest this year. Utopia will debut The Scary of Sixty-First in 35mm at select theaters (starting in NYC) on December 17th, 2021, then on VOD on December 24th this fall.