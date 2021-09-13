Mark Rylance in Golf Comedy 'The Phantom of the Open' UK Trailer

"How does it feel to have shot the worst round in history?" "It's exciting, actually." eOne UK has released an official UK trailer for the sports comedy titled The Phantom of the Open, the latest film directed by British actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts (also of Just Jim and Eternal Beauty previously). The film tells a true story golfer Maurice Flitcroft, whose performance at the 1976 British Open Golf Championship made him a legend. He was a simple crane operator before, who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open, despite never playing a round of golf before. Mark Rylance stars as Maurice, with Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean, and Rhys Ifans as his nemesis Mackenzie; plus a cast including Mark Lewis Jones, Johann Myers, Jake Davies, and Barry Aird. "The extraordinary story of an ordinary man, The Phantom of the Open is an uplifting and moving comedy drama about pursuing your dreams and shooting for the stars, no matter what hand you're dealt." Move over, Happy Gilmore, it's time for Maurice Flitcroft to take the stage.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Craig Roberts' The Phantom of the Open, from YouTube:

The Phantom of the Open tells the remarkable story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator and optimistic dreamer from Barrow-in-Furness who, with the support of his family and friends, managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never playing a round of golf before. With pluckiness and unwavering self-belief, Maurice pulls off a series of stunning, hilarious and heartwarming attempts to compete at the highest level of professional golf, drawing the ire of the golfing elite but becoming a British folk hero in the process. The Phantom of the Open, also known as The Fantastic Flitcrofts, is directed by British actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts, director of the films Just Jim and Eternal Beauty previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby, adapted from the book "The Phantom of the Open" co-written by Simon Farnaby & Scott Murray. This will be premiering at the London Film Festival this fall. eOne will then release Roberts' The Phantom of the Open in UK cinemas later this year. Stay tuned for updates. Who's in?