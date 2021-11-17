Mark Rylance & Zoey Deutch Outwit the Mob in 'The Outfit' Trailer

"This isn't art, this is a craft. You cannot make something good, until you understand the customer." Focus Features has revealed the official trailer for The Outfit, a mob thriller set in Chicago, marking the feature directorial debut of Chicago native Graham Moore - he won an Oscar for writing the script for The Imitation Game but this is the first film he's directing. It's described as "a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night." Mark Rylance stars as Leonard - an English tailor who used to craft suits on London's world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters. The full cast includes Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Johnny Flynn, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale, and Alan Mehdizadeh. Well, damn, this looks super cool! Mob thriller with some twists and turns involving an English tailor? And it takes place over one long night? Yeah I am definitely curious about this.

Here's the first official trailer for Graham Moore's The Outfit, direct from Focus's YouTube:

The film follows Leonard (Mark Rylance), an English tailor who used to craft suits on London's world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters. The Outfit is directed by the American writer / filmmaker Graham Moore, making his feature directorial debut after writing the screenplay for The Imitation Game previously, and producing a few short films. The screenplay is written by Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore. Produced by Ben Browning, Amy Jackson, and Scoop Wasserstein. Featuring a score by Alexandre Desplat. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Focus Features will debut Moore's The Outfit in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 25th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested in watching?