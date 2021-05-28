Mark Wahlberg in First Trailer for Reincarnation Action Movie 'Infinite'

"This isn't your first life, Evan. You are an infinite." Paramount has finally unveiled the first official trailer for sci-fi action thriller Infinite, the latest from director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter, Equalizer, Southpaw). Instead of opening this in theaters, they are releasing it streaming exclusively on their "new" service Paramount+ in just a few weeks. Once you watch this trailer you'll see why they're skipping theaters. Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's fantasy sci-fi novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", Infinite follows Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a "troubled" man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he's plagued by memories of places he's never visited. He eventually discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and then joins the ranks of a secret group of other "Infinites" out to save the world. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, as well as Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. This is a cool concept to play with, but this definitely looks like a TV movie, unfortunately.

Here's the first official trailer for Antoine Fuqua's Infinite, direct from YouTube:

Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's fantasy novel The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a self-medicated man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he’s plagued by memories of places he’s never visited. But just as he’s on the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited by the Infinites, a secret society who informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan into their fold and help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together, they must stop one of their own from his mission to destroy humanity. Infinite is directed by American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, director of the movies The Replacement Killers, Bait, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, and The Equalizer 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Ian Shorr, from a story by Todd Stein; adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's book "The Reincarnationist Papers". Paramount will debut Fuqua's Infinite streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting on June 10th this summer. Want to watch?