Mark Wahlberg & Reid Miller in Walk-Across-America 'Joe Bell' Trailer

"I still got a lot of road ahead of me." Roadside Attractions has unveiled an official trailer for Joe Bell, a heartfelt drama which first premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. The latest from up-and-coming filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (of Monsters and Men previously, and the upcoming King Richard). The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the entire U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Newcomer Reid Miller stars as Jadin, with Connie Britton, Gary Sinise, Maxwell Jenkins, Morgan Lily, and Mark Wahlberg. It looks quite good, even though it's such a sad story, but has heart and is about acceptance and love above all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Reinaldo Marcus Green's Joe Bell, direct from YouTube:

Joe Bell tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father (Mark Wahlberg) who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin (Reid Miller), embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying. Joe Bell, formerly known as Good Joe Bell, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the film Monsters and Men previously, and the upcoming King Richard. The screenplay is written by Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry (Brokeback Mountain). This first premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will release Joe Bell in select US theaters starting July 23rd this summer. Interested?