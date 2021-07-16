Martijn Lakemeyer Fights in the Indonesian War in Trailer for 'The East'

"The only way to destroy terror is with more terror." Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for a Dutch war movie titled The East, also known as De Oost in Dutch. The film premiered at the Nederlands Film Festival last year, and is getting a US release starting this August. A young Dutch soldier deployed to suppress post-WWII independence efforts in the Netherlands' colony of Indonesia, known as the Indonesian War of Independence (from 1945-1949), finds himself torn between duty and conscience when he joins an increasingly ruthless commander's elite squad. The tagline says it is "a war between duty and conscience." Isn't that what most wars are about? The East stars Martijn Lakemeyer as Johan de Vries, with Marwan Kenzari, Jonas Smulders, Abel van Gijlswijk, Coen Bril, and plenty of others. This looks like another worthwhile war thriller trying to address that guilty conscience of why white men felt so driven to colonize.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jim Taihuttu's The East, direct from Magnolia's YouTube:

And here's the original Dutch trailer from Amazon for Jim Taihuttu's The East, also from YouTube:

During the post-WW2 Indonesian War of Independence, a young Dutch soldier (Martijn Lakemeier) joins an elite unit led by a mysterious captain known only as "The Turk" (Marwan Kenzari). When the fighting intensifies, the young soldier finds himself questioning - and ultimately challenging - his commander’s brutal strategy to stop the resistance. The East, originally known as De Oost in Dutch, is directed by Dutch actor / filmmaker Jim Taihuttu, director of the two feature films Rabat and Wolf previously, as well as numerous shorts and music videos. The screenplay is written by Mustafa Duygulu and Jim Taihuttu. This premiered at the Nederlands Film Festival last year, and already opened in The Netherlands a few months ago. Magnolia will release Taihuttu's The East in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th, 2021.