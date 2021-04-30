'Marvel Studios' Assembled' Behind-the-Scenes Doc Series Trailer #2

"Let's roll again! I'm on!" Marvel + Disney have revealed a fun official trailer for their next episode in their behind-the-scenes doc series called Marvel Studios' Assembled. This "making of" series ties in with the new Disney+ Marvel shows that have been debuting this year - including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki coming up soon. This one is for the latest ep about The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which takes a closer look at what went into creating this series. Not only does it cover production, but it seems to also talk about story details, and how the new characters transitioned from Chris Evans' Cap to Anthony Mackie's Falcon. "Go beyond the shield and behind the scenes." I always love seeing behind-the-scenes featurettes because we get a glimpse at how massive and complex filmmaking is - big sound stages, thousands of people, enormous sets, cameras, and more. This launches today on Disney+.

After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anarchist group the Flag-Smashers. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is developed by Marvel Studios, directed by Canadian filmmaker Kari Skogland; director of the films The Size of Watermelons, Men with Guns, Liberty Stands Still, Chicks with Sticks, The Stone Angel, Fifty Dead Men Walking previously, as well as lots of TV work including "The Handmaid's Tale", "The Walking Dead", and "The Loudest Voice". Created by Malcolm Spellman, executive produced by Kevin Feige & Malcolm Spellman. Disney will debut Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series streaming on Disney+ starting March 19th. Who's watching it?