Marvel Studios 'Celebrates The Movies' in 2021 + An Enticing Preview

"What the future brings… will be worth the wait." Marvel Studios has released an exciting "sizzle reel" of footage for their upcoming movies and new era of Marvel productions currently in the works. They're no longer calling this "Phase 3" or whatever, especially after the pandemic. And this new video focuses entirely on their superhero movies, as the TV shows are already getting their time in the spotlight on Disney+. We know there are a few new Marvel movies already scheduled to land this summer - Black Widow now opens in July, and Shang-Chi is currently set for September. But beyond those, what's next? Who needs to wait for Comic-Con?! Bring on the reveals NOW! Marvel introduces the names of a few big sequels (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and confirms a bunch of release dates. But… we all know release dates are subject to change based on whatever might be happening in the world. Next up, we expect to see a full trailer for Chloe Zhao's Eternals soon. But for now, enjoy this emotional preview and celebration of the all the movies that Marvel Studios has been bringing us.

Here's the Marvel promo video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies, direct from YouTube:

Stan Lee: "I love being with people. It's the most incredible thing in the world. The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we're all part of one big family." This Marvel preview was posted directly to their YouTube and social media pages. Here is the upcoming Marvel Studios line-up as listed in this video: Black Widow (watch the final trailer) opens on July 9th, 2021 this summer. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (watch the teaser trailer) opens on September 3rd, 2021 later this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on December 17th, 2021 at the end of the year. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on March 25th, 2022 early next year. Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6th, 2022 next summer. Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever opens on July 8th, 2022 next summer. Captain Marvel 2, now known as just The Marvels, opens on November 11th, 2022 next year. Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17th, 2023. Galaxy of the Guardians: Vol. 3 opens on May 5th, 2023. And there is also a new Fantastic Four movie in the works, but no release date is set yet (also expected in 2023). Which of these are you most excited about?