'Marvel's Behind the Mask' Doc Trailer About Origins of Marvel Comics

"It's always a great story about the person behind the mask." Disney has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Marvel's Behind the Mask, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting next week. This brand new "documentary special" is directed by Michael Jacobs and features insider access to a lot of the major names from Marvel Comics. Discover the inspiration behind Marvel's greatest heroes, meeting the writers and creators and artists. And learn about the start of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s; they were called "Timely Publications" or "Atlas Comics" before they became Marvel. The film will feature guests from across Marvel’s 80-year legacy, including the writers and artists behind the rise of characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many other characters, highlighting Marvel's impact on pop culture. This looks super nerdy and super fascinating.

Here's the official trailer for Michael Jacobs' doc Marvel's Behind the Mask, from Disney+'s YouTube:

From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both Super Heroes and Villains leading "normal" lives. But it's the characters beneath those identities that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel's writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are. Meet the writers and artists behind characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many other characters in the Marvel Universe, highlighting their lasting impact on pop culture and media. Marvel's Behind the Mask is directed by filmmaker Michael Jacobs, making his first feature film. It's produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Disney will debut Marvel's Behind the Mask streaming on Disney+ starting on February 12th this month. Who's interested?