Mary Cameron Rogers in Indie Sci-Fi Thriller 'River' Official Trailer

"Do you think I'll ever be normal again?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled River, not to be confused with the documentary film titled River we also posted a trailer for this week. The film is about a young woman named River Allen, who has been spiraling emotionally out of control after her mother's death. She is haunted by nightmarish imagery and when her friend tries to help her, she discovers she has even more secrets buried within. Where has she been and what's really going on? The indie film stars Mary Cameron Rogers as River, with Alexandra Rose, Rob Marshall, Courtney Gains, and Becki Hayes. "A taut, psychological sci-fi thriller, River is written, directed, produced and shot by Emily Skye," making her feature debut. I wonder if River really has powers or was abducted? Or if it's just a gimmick to tell a derivative story about grief and broken identity. I'll say I dig the poster - seen below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Emily Skye's River, direct from YouTube:

River is a psychological sci-fi thriller that follows River Allen, a 20-something woman who searches for her fragmented identity. After her mother's death, River has spiraled emotionally out of control. When she disappears for over a week with no recollection of how she returned home, River loses all sense of self and purpose. Disturbing images haunt her mind. She believes that she has lost her grip on reality, which she believes is due to her grieving for her mother. But a darker, undiscovered secret taunts her. River's best friend, Amanda, guides her on a self-discovery journey to find the truth. However, River soon discovers that Amanda conceals her own frightening secrets. Faced with her shattered psyche, River fights for her sanity that is tormented by nightmares that have originated from the surrounding forest. Will she uncover the disturbing truth that could save her, or will she slip deeper into insanity? River is written and directed by filmmaker Emily Skye, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. Gravitas will debut Skye's River direct-to-VOD starting July 13th, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested?