Masumi is a Yakuza Heiress in Badass 'Yakuza Princess' Film Trailer

"To fulfill it… You and your sword must become one." Magnolia has launched the first official trailer for a badass action film titled Yakuza Princess, from filmmaker Vicente Amorim, set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Two action films about taking on the Yakuza in one day…?! Oh my!! (You should also watch the trailer for Kate here.) This is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal later this month. Japanese pop star Masumi stars as Akemi in the film, who discovers the truth about her heritage when she turns 21. The heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate forges an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates. She must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead. Described as a "rip-roaring, violent action-thriller." The film's cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Toshiji Takeshima, Eijiro Ozaki, and Charles Paraventi. Oh yes, this looks awesome so far. And the official poster is badass, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vicente Amorim's Yakuza Princess, direct from YouTube:

Adapted from the acclaimed graphic novel "Samurai Shiro" by Danilo Beyruth and set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo, Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — Yakuza Princess follows orphan Akemi (played by pop star Masumi), who, upon turning 21, discovers that she is the heiress to half of Japan's expansive Yakuza crime syndicate. After forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi unleashes war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead. Yakuza Princess is directed by Austrian-Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim, director of the films The Middle of the World, Good, Dirty Hearts, Sister Dulce, Motorrad, and The Division previously. The screenplay is by Vicente Amorim, Fernando Toste, Kimi Lee, and Tubaldini Shelling. Produced by Andre Skaf and Tubaldini Shelling and Filmland Intl. The film is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. Magnolia will then release Amorim's Yakuza Princess in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming up. Who's down for this?