Matt Damon in First Trailer for 'Stillwater' About Freeing His Daughter

"You're not from here. It's not safe for you." Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Stillwater, a dramatic thriller from Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy (director of the films The Station Agent, The Visitor, Win Win, The Cobbler, Spotlight). This was delayed from release last year, and is currently set to open in theaters starting in July later this summer. Matt Damon stars as American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille in the South of France to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. He must navigate many challenges, including a complex legal system and language differences, in hopes of freeing his daughter. Or learning the truth about what's going on. The cast includes Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, and Robert Peters. It looks intense and much more dramatic than expected for this particular story. McCarthy is definitely a talented director.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom McCarthy's Stillwater, direct from Focus' YouTube:

The screenplay is written by Tom McCarthy, Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré, and Marcus Hinchey. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet, as far as we know. Focus Features will release McCarthy's Stillwater in select US theaters starting July 30th this summer, opening in the UK on August 6th.