Matt Levett in Mob Revenge Action Thriller 'Payback' Official Trailer

"Michael - this is the beginning for you." It's time to get revenge! Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for Payback, a mob vengeance thriller marking the feature directorial debut of NY producer / filmmaker Joseph Mensch. A young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm gets betrayed and sent to prison for six years. When he gets out, he seeks revenge. Matt Levett stars as Mike Markovich in the film. And the full cast also includes Anna Baryshnikov, Toby Leonard Moore, Lev Gorn, Rade Serbedzija, Elena Satine, Boris Lee Krutonog, and David Vadim. This actually looks way better than it should, even though it is entirely derivative, the footage in here is damn good. I'm intrigued! Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joseph Mensch's Payback, direct from YouTube:

Mike Markovich (Matt Levett), a young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm, is betrayed and imprisoned for six years. When he is released, his deadly quest for vengeance begins. Payback is directed by American producer / filmmaker Joseph Mensch, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing a few other indies. The screenplay is written by Metin Aksoy and Joseph Mensch. Produced by Adam Folk and Joseph Mensch. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release Mensch's Payback direct-to-VOD starting on February 5th this winter. Anyone?