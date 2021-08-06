Matthew Grey Gubler is a High Priest in Comedy 'King Knight' Trailer

"I'm going to have to ask you to gimme my sword back." A festival teaser has arrived for a comedy called King Knight, from filmmaker Richard Bates, Jr. This is premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival kicking off this month. Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan star in this film as Thorn & Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in Cali - basically a hippie commune. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn's past, their lives are thrown into turmoil and Thorn ventures out on a journey of self-discovery. The wild cast includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord. Fantasia says: "Get your sage and crystals ready and join them in this hilarious pilgrimage that will not only teach you the ways of the occult, but also (and most importantly) the true power of kinship." Sounds like some wicked fun.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Richard Bates, Jr.'s King Knight, direct from YouTube:

King Knight is an outsider's outsider comedy starring Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan as Thorn & Willow, husband-and-wife high priest & priestess of a coven of witches in a small California community. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn’s past, their lives are thrown into turmoil in this kooky, clever treat. King Knight is both written and directed by American filmmaker Richard Bates, Jr., director of the films Excision, Suburban Gothic, Trash Fire, and Tone-Deaf previously. Produced by Richard Bates Jr., Robert Higginbotham, Colin Tanner. This is premiering at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this summer. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's curious?