LATEST NEWS

Medical Emergency Pause - New Updates on Hold for Now

by
April 8, 2021

Unfortunately I have been hospitalized for an emergency issue with my lungs (not COVID related). The doctors have told me that I must stay lying down and cannot sit or use my laptop right now. For the moment all updates and posts are on hold. Hopefully I'll be fully recovered and will catch up next week. Thank you for understanding and for your patience.

Find more posts: General

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here