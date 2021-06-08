Meet a New Kind of Vampire in First Trailer for Folk Horror 'Vampir'

"I'm having these weird dreams… since I arrived." A promo trailer has debuted for an indie folk horror film titled Vampir, from Serbian actor / filmmaker Branko Tomovic, who writes & directs & stars in this. It's still looking for distribution, no release is set yet. A man from London goes to a remote village in Serbia to look after the cemetery. He starts to have nightmarish visions and suspects the local villagers have a more sinister intention with him. "Our film is inspired by those early myths, superstitions and folk elements that surrounded the first real vampire cases in Serbia in the early 1700s… Our film is set in modern times and I wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia," Tomovic explains. "On another level, the film also serves as an allegory of an immigrant child who was raised abroad and comes back to his ancestry's country, where he is confronted with the local habits, traditions and way of life which are hard to accept at first." It also stars Gorica Regodic, Eva Ras, Joakim Tasic, and Judith Georgi. This really does look quite creepy.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ posters) for Branko Tomovic's Vampir, direct from YouTube:

After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut (played by Branko Tomovic) is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna (Gorica Regodic) to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga (Eva Ras) who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest (Joakim Tasic) seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers… Vampir is both written & directed by Serbian-German actor-turned-filmmaker Branko Tomovic, making his feature directorial debut after a few short film previously. It was filmed in English language on locations in Serbia during the pandemic last year and is a UK-Serbian-German co-production, produced by Jean-Louis Alexandre, Milos Z. Vuckovic, and Dina Vickermann. The film is currently seeking distribution at the Cannes Market this summer. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who wants to see more from this?