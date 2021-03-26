Meet a Super Freaky Flexible Clown in Horror Trailer for 'Separation'

"Daddy - where do you think mommy is now?" Briarcliff Entertainment has released an official trailer for a creepy new puppet clown horror titled Separation, from director William Brent Bell of the two The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II films previously. Get ready for more spring horror. The film is about an eight-year-old girl, played by Violet McGraw, who is lonely living among the feuds between her mother and father. When her mother is killed in an accident, things start to take a dark turn in their Brooklyn townhome. Her own puppets and other characters start to come to life. "When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy." The cast includes Mamie Gummer, Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Troy James, Simon Quarterman, and Madeline Brewer. This already does look quite scary from this footage. And finally a good upgrade from all the junk horror dreck over the past year.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for William Brent Bell's Separation, direct from YouTube:

Eight-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called "Grisly Kin", which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie's real father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. Separation is directed by American filmmaker William Brent Bell, director of the films Sparkle and Charm, Stay Live, The Devil Inside, Wer, The Boy, and Brahms: The Boy II previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun. Briarcliff will release Separation in select theaters starting April 30th this spring. Scary?