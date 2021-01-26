Meet Brothers Issachar & Zabulon in First 'Mother Schmuckers' Trailer

"Did you lose him?" Clubb Guitos has revealed the first official trailer for Mother Schmuckers, a wacky new Belgian comedy premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this month. The film screens in the Midnight category, and marks the feature directorial debut of two Belgian brothers - Harpo Guit & Lenny Guit. In the film, Issachar and Zabulon, two brothers in their 20s, are supremely stupid and never bored, as madness is part of their daily lives. When they lose their mother's beloved dog, they have 24 hours to find it - or she will kick them out. "Defying traditional labels, Mother Schmuckers doesn't take itself too seriously. Instead, the hilarious observations the brothers make about life and family relationships elevate everyday occurrences. A refreshing piece of filmmaking, their fun, funny and unapologetic style, is a rare and much needed gift in these uncertain times." The film stars Harpo Guit, Maxi Delmelle, Claire Bodson, and Mathieu Amalric. This looks like a ridiculously amusing indie discovery perfect for a Sundance unveiling.

Here's the first official trailer for Harpo Guit & Lenny Guit's Mother Schmuckers, direct from YouTube:

Seen through the lens of two incorrigible brothers living with their mother Cashmere and their dog January Jack in a low-income housing complex, Issachar and Zabulon are left on their own, trying to make it in the streets of Brussels. When they lose January Jack, their mother threatens to kick them out if they don’t find him within 24-hours. The film's free-spirited loony tone combined with decadent, slapstick comedic turns take the audience on an adventure that rejects all conventions. Mother Schmuckers, also known as Fils de Plouc in French, is directed by Belgian filmmaking brothers Harpo Guit & Lenny Guit, making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This is premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival starting this week. No official release date is set yet - stay tuned for news & reviews. Who's in?