Meet the Eternals in Teaser for Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' Marvel Movie

"Throughout the years we have never interfered… until now." Marvel + Disney have unveiled the teaser trailer for their next big Marvel Studios movie due out later this year titled Eternals. Of course they waited for the Academy Awards, because now they get to say this is directed by Best Director Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, who shot this in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic. This movie introduces us to a whole new set of celestial superheroes - the saga of the "Eternals", a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan. This is a really lovely first look trailer, with lots of stunning footage from Chloe Zhao. Looking forward to this one.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chloé Zhao's Eternals, direct from Disney's YouTube:

An introduction to the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Marvel's Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider, and Nomadland previously. The screenplay is co-written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, based on the "Eternals" comic series by Jack Kirby first introduced in 1976. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Featuring cinematography by Ben Davis, and a score by Ramin Djawadi. Disney will release Zhao's Eternals movie in theaters everywhere starting on November 5th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Looking good?