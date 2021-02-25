Meet Skier + BASE Jumper Matthias Giraud in 'Super Frenchie' Trailer

"Jumping off stuff… is part of me." Greenwich Entertainment has released the new trailer for an adventure sports documentary called Super Frenchie, profiling the life of French adventurist Matthias Giraud. This originally premiered at last year's Newport Beach Film Festival, but hasn't shown up anywhere else yet; now arriving later this March. That avalanche cliff shot at the end is just incredible.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chase Ogden's doc Super Frenchie, direct from YouTube:

Super Frenchie provides an intimate look at the life of professional skier + BASE jumper Matthias Giraud, who stops at nothing to pursue his passion for adventure. The film follows Matthias as he dares ever more dangerous stunts while simultaneously falling in love and starting a family. The story takes a turn when Matthias suffers a catastrophic crash just days before the birth of his first child. After miraculously surviving, Matthias struggles to get back to the sport he loves while grappling with the effects it has on his young family. Ultimately he must decide if his passion for BASE jumping is worth the risk and how far he is willing to go to pursue it. This film uniquely combines the thrills of some of the world’s most extreme sports with Matthias' personal journey to tell a story filled with both heart and excitement. Super Frenchie is directed by editor / filmmaker Chase Ogden, making his first feature doc after a few shorts previously, as well as editing work and other gigs. Produced by Andy McDonough, Kiah Jones, Chase Ogden, and Jason Reid. Greenwich Ent releases Super Frenchie in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 26th, 2021.