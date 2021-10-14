Meet 'The All-Seeing Stupendo' in UK Trailer for Comedy 'Sideshow'

"You can't hold me responsible for what the spirits say." Munro Films has debuted a new official UK trailer for an indie comedy titled Sideshow, from filmmaker Adam Oldroyd. The film follows two criminals who after breaking into the home of a washed-up psychic, get much more than they bargained for, because "The All-Seeing Stupendo" is a genuine master of the dark mystic arts – at least that's what it says on his poster. "It's a hilarious, perfectly-pitched and thoroughly silly way to spend 90 mins." With hilarious performances from British legends Les Dennis and Anthony Head, as well as April Pearson and Nathan Clarke. Oldroyd states: "Sideshow is my modern take on the black humour of the old Ealing comedies. Les was the perfect pick to play ageing psychic Stuart Pendrick, his years of experience as one of the nation's best-loved entertainers was the ideal material to draw from." It looks like it might actually be funny enough to watch.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Adam Oldroyd's Sideshow, direct from YouTube:

After breaking into the home of a washed-up psychic, two criminals get much more than they bargained for, because 'The All-Seeing Stupendo' is a genuine master of the dark mystic arts – at least that's what it says on his poster and he's sticking to it. Sideshow is both written and directed by British filmmaker Adam Oldroyd, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and lots of other TV work, including series "Wild & Weird", "Naomi's Nightmares of Nature", "Andy's Prehistoric Adventures", "Dreamflight", and "Andy's Aquatic Adventures". It's produced by Michael Riley and Adam Oldroyd. This first premiered at the Cairo Film Festival last year. Munro Films will debut Adam Oldroyd's Sideshow in UK cinemas starting on November 19th, 2021 this fall. It's already available on DVD / Blu-ray in the US. Is anyone interested?