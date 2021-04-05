Meet the Kast in New Making Of Featurette for 'Mortal Kombat' 2021

"I hope it's both a reward for the fans, and a new experience." Let the fight begin! Warner Bros has debuted a making of featurette for the new Mortal Kombat movie - watch the first trailer here. The video takes us through all of the main characters and actors who play them. This reboot based on the classic fighting video game has been in the works for years, ever since that short film Mortal Kombat: Rebirth shook up WB and got them to start working on it. The main cast: Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. This is looking SO good! Big action, big performances, big sets, epic fights. Can't wait! The film's opening is now set for April 23rd, despite what the posters say.

Here's the new "Meet the Kast" featurette for Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for McQuoid's Mortal Kombat here, plus some TV spots here.

A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter named Cole Young is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of his family, he seeks out a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld in a inter-dimensional fighting tournament that occurs once in a generation. This new Mortal Kombat is directed by Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid, making his feature directorial debut after working in the video game industry (on Call of Duty and Playstation ads, etc). The screenplay is written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. Based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh. Warner Bros will release Mortal Kombat in theaters + on HBO Max starting April 23rd this spring.