MOVIE TRAILERS

Meet the 'Reservation Dogs' - Official Trailer for FX Comedy Series

by
July 18, 2021
Source: YouTube

Reservation Dogs Trailer

"What are you going to fight for?" FX has debuted a trailer for a comedy series called Reservation Dogs, an obvious riff on Tarantino's classic Reservoir Dogs. We're breaking our no-TV policy again for this trailer, not only because it's a fun homage to Reservoir Dogs, about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. But it's also created by two talent directors: Taika Waititi (who everyone knows & loves) and Sterlin Harjo, a Seminole-Muscogee filmmaker who grew up in Holdenville, Oklahoma. They're the best in town, even if it's a small town. The film follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. Starring D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor; with various guest stars including Macon Blair, Zahn McClarnon, Dallas Goldtooth, and Bobby Lee. This looks DAMN good, even though there's only a tiny glimpse of footage here I'm definitely down to watch this.

Here's the official trailer for Sterlin Harjo's new series Reservation Dogs, direct from YouTube:

Reservation Dogs Series

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a new half-hour comedy series that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world. Reservation Dogs is created by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (of the films Four Sheets to the Wind, Barking Water, Mekko) from Oklahoma and New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi (of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit). It's produced by Kathryn Dean, co-produced by Ingrid Lageder & Liz Tan, exec produced by Garrett Basch, Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi. The Reservation Dogs series will debut streaming on FX on Hulu starting August 9th this summer. Who's in?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here