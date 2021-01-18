Meet the SoundCloud Rappers of Colorado in 'Crestone' Doc Trailer

"There's not a point where we're not reinventing ourselves." Utopia has unveiled a trailer for an indie doc titled Crestone, made by filmmaker Marnie Ellen Hertzler. This premiered at the True/False Documentary Film Festival last year, and stopped by a number of other fests, arriving on VOD in February. In the desert of Crestone, Colorado (on Google Maps), a group of SoundCloud rappers live in solitude, growing weed and making music for the internet. When an old friend arrives to make a movie, reality and fiction begin to blur. The doc film is described in reviews as "the most fascinating intersections between form and content I can remember since Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze fucked with it in Adaptation." That one quote intrigues me more than the synopsis. To top it off, the film also features a score by Animal Collective's Geologist & Deakin. This looks like some wild, gonzo filmmaking that attempts to capture a scene while getting lost in it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marnie Ellen Hertzler's doc Crestone, direct from YouTube:

In a world that undulates between fact and fiction, digital and physical, a group of SoundCloud rappers lives a solitary, post-societal existence in the desert town of Crestone, Colorado. Once a religious and spiritual mecca for many, Crestone’s endless sand dunes, waterfalls, and dark caves act as a backdrop for images of tattooed bodies, cosplay wardrobes, and clouds of marijuana smoke. Crestone explores the often hidden aspects of collaboration and friendship as well as the human desire to persist against all odds. What does music sound like if there is no one left to repost and share it? Crestone is directed by American filmmaker Marnie Ellen Hertzler, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the True/False Film Festival last year and was supposed to play at SXSW, too. Utopia will release Crestone direct-to-VOD starting on February 16th this winter. Visit the film's official website.