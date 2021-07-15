Meet Three Māori Cousins from New Zealand in 'Cousins' Film Trailer

"Returns to your mountains…" Array has unveiled a new US trailer for a New Zealand film titled Cousins, which is soon getting an official Netflix release in the US this summer. Ava DuVernay's Array Releasing is proud to announce the debut of Cousins, directed by Ainsley Gardiner & Briar Grace-Smith. The film follows three Māori cousins—Mata, Missy and Makareta—who lead separate lives, yet are bound together forever. The story entwines the very different lives of three Maori girls, cousins, through tumultuous decades, after one of them is taken from her family and raised in an orphanage. Cousins' ensemble cast includes Rachel House, Tanea Heke, co-director Briar Grace Smith, Ana Scotney, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Hariata Moriarty, Mihi Te Rauhi Daniels, Te Raukura Gray, and Keyahne Patrick-Williams. Cousins is based on the novel of the same name, that's written by one of New Zealand's most prominent and celebrated authors, Patricia Grace. This looks wonderful - I'm glad it's finally getting release for US viewers.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Ainsley Gardiner & Briar Grace Smith's Cousins, from YouTube:

Cousins, directed by Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith, follows three Māori cousins—Mata, Missy and Makareta—who lead separate lives, yet are bound together forever. Orphaned Mata believes she has no whānau (family) and lives out her lonely childhood in fear and bewilderment. Back home on the land in New Zealand, driven and educated Makareta flees an arranged marriage to study law and begin the search for her missing cousin. She leaves behind cheeky yet dutiful Missy who takes on her role of kaitiaki (guardian) of the land. As years pass and land surveyors begin to encroach, their promise to bring their stolen cousin home seems more unlikely than ever, until a chance encounter changes everything. Cousins is co-directed by producers / filmmakers Ainsley Gardiner & Briar Grace Smith, also both co-directors of the films Waru previously, and producers on many other Kiwi films. The screenplay is written by Briar Grace Smith, based on the novel by Patricia Grace. This already opened in New Zealand earlier this year. Array will debut Cousins streaming on Netflix in the US starting July 22nd, 2021 this summer. Who's in?