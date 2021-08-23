Mega Earthquake Weapon Sci-Fi B-Movie 'Final Frequency' Trailer

"My professor is missing…" Integrity is opening this B-movie direct-to-VOD next week if you want to watch it - Final Frequency, directed by the filmmaker Tom Lowry. A PhD student ties unusual tremors to rogue scientists, who will weaponize Nikola Tesla's secrets and cause massive earthquakes, if they can only find his lost notebook. The sci-fi thriller indie film follows a band of misfits as they work to thwart rogue scientists who are using Tesla's most secret formulas to create the "Mother of all Earthquakes" and collapse downtown Los Angeles during the G-20 World Summit. Described as a "fast-paced and fun adventure inspired by the legend of Nikola Tesla's lost journals." This looks as terrible as it sounds, but that's exactly what makes it an entertaining B-movie. I guess…? The film stars Kirby Bliss Blanton, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Richard Burgi, Charles Shaughnessy, Kim Estes, and Nicolas Alexandre. Try to have some kind of fun with this one.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Tim Lowry's Final Frequency, direct from YouTube:

Rogue scientists are bent on stealing Nikola Tesla's most secret formulas to manufacture the Mother of all Earthquakes and collapse downtown Los Angeles during the G-20 World Summit. The "Voice of God" weapon can control or destroy human minds. Innocent PhD student Esther (Kirby Bliss Blanton) is caught in the crosshairs as she and a gang of determined misfits battle to save her beloved professor and the world. Final Frequency is directed by advertising creative / filmmaker Tim Lowry, director of the film The Journey previously, as well as numerous short films and other projects. The screenplay is written by Penny Gibben, from a story by Christine Fry. It's produced by John David Ware, Derrick Warfel, and Joth Riggs. Integrity Releasing debuts Lowry's Final Frequency direct-to-VOD starting August 31st, 2021. Anyone?