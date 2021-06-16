Megan Fox in Official Trailer for Icy Survival Horror 'Till Death' Movie

"She's still in the house." Screen Media has released the first official trailer for an intense survival horror thriller titled Till Death, marking the feature directorial debut of S.K. Dale. Arriving this July in just a few more weeks. Megan Fox has been making quite a comeback in all kinds of off-kilter films recently, including Rogue and Midnight in the Switchgrass. The premise for this is just as crazy: After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband's twisted plan. Starring Megan Fox as Emma, with Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, and Jack Roth. This reminds me of the Stephen King story Gerald's Game, with a much darker side in the two guys there to take her out. Doesn't look half bad, I'd say.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for S.K. Dale's Till Death, direct from YouTube:

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in her stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn. Till Death is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker S.K. Dale (aka Scott Dale), new making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Carvey. It's produced by Jeffrey Greenstein, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Yariv Lerner, Tanner Mobley, and Les Weldon. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media Films will debut Dale's Till Death in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd this summer. Anyone?