MOVIE TRAILERS

Megan Fox in Official Trailer for Icy Survival Horror 'Till Death' Movie

by
June 16, 2021
Source: YouTube

Till Death Trailer

"She's still in the house." Screen Media has released the first official trailer for an intense survival horror thriller titled Till Death, marking the feature directorial debut of S.K. Dale. Arriving this July in just a few more weeks. Megan Fox has been making quite a comeback in all kinds of off-kilter films recently, including Rogue and Midnight in the Switchgrass. The premise for this is just as crazy: After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband's twisted plan. Starring Megan Fox as Emma, with Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, and Jack Roth. This reminds me of the Stephen King story Gerald's Game, with a much darker side in the two guys there to take her out. Doesn't look half bad, I'd say.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for S.K. Dale's Till Death, direct from YouTube:

Till Death Poster

Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in her stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn. Till Death is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker S.K. Dale (aka Scott Dale), new making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Carvey. It's produced by Jeffrey Greenstein, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Yariv Lerner, Tanner Mobley, and Les Weldon. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Media Films will debut Dale's Till Death in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 2nd this summer. Anyone?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here