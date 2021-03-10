Mélanie Laurent in Teaser for Cryogenic Contained Thriller 'Oxygen'

"Where do we begin?" Whoaaaaa this look scool! Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for an indie sci-fi film titled Oxygen, a contained thriller set (as far as we can tell) mostly inside a cryogenic unit. This is the latest feature from French genre filmmaker Alexandre Aja, who last made the impressive Crawl and this looks like something quite clever, too. It seems to be a mashup between Buried and Cube. A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she got there, and must find a way out before running out of air. That's all we know about it. Mélanie Laurent stars, though the cast includes a few other names like Mathieu Amalric, Marc Saez, & Malik Zidi. This is a slick teaser reveal, can't wait to see more from it.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Aja's Oxygen, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A woman (Laurent) wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive. Oxygen is the latest film directed by acclaimed French genre filmmaker Alexandre Aja, of the films High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha 3D, Horns, The 9th Life of Louis Drax, and Crawl previously. The screenplay is written by Christie LeBlanc. Produced by Aja, Brahim Chioua, Noémie Devide, James Engle, Grégory Levasseur, Vincent Maraval, and Adam Riback. Netflix will debut Aja's Oxygen streaming starting on May 12th. First impression? Who's in?