Melanie Lynskey & Judy Greer in Comedy 'Lady of the Manor' Trailer

"Did you just come into my room to fart?" What a line. Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a kooky comedy titled Lady of the Manor, written and directed by brothers Christian Long & Justin Long, making their feature directorial debut together. The film follows a stoner who, after getting a gig as a tour guide in a historic manor, befriends the ghost of the former lady of the residence. "We really love buddy comedies from the '80s and '90s… We realized it was such a good opportunity for that type of buddy comedy, but with two women, and we just felt like we hadn't seen that in that way." Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer star in this offbeat buddy comedy creation, with a full cast including Justin Long, Luis Guzmán, Patrick Duffy, Nick Morgulis, and Ryan Phillippe. This doesn't look like the most interesting or humorous take on this concept, rather lackluster and generic overall. But the Lynskey & Greer comedy duo makes up for it.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Christian Long & Justin Long's Lady of the Manor, from YouTube:

Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy film when the "aimless ne'er-do-well" stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it —until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways — and she'll haunt her until she does — in this hilarious movie co-starring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe. Lady of the Manor is both written & directed by actors / filmmakers / brothers Christian Long & Justin Long, both making their feature directorial debut after making the Trump Baby short previously. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Gasparilla Film Festival this year. Lionsgate will release Lady of the Manor in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 17th, 2021 this summer. Look any good? Or not?