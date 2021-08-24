Melissa McCarthy in Recovery Dramedy 'The Starling' Official Trailer

"I just need a minute to find out what happens next." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a dramedy film titled The Starling, the latest feature from the director of the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures (2016) - Theodore Melfi. This is set to premiere at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival coming up in just a few more weeks, then will arrive on Netflix later in September for everyone to catch. After Lilly suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (The Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Melissa McCarthy co-stars as Lilly with Chris O'Dowd, also with Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao, and Kimberly Quinn. Yeah this certainly looks like another crowd-pleaser, with plenty of charm and heartfelt humor despite exploring grief and loss.

Here's the first official trailer for Theodore Melfi's The Starling, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A married couple suffers a hardship, leading Jack to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form an unlikely friendship as they each help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems. The Starling is directed by American producer / filmmaker Theodore Melfi, director of the films Winding Roads, St. Vincent, and Hidden Figures previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Harris. It's produced by Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Theodore Melfi, Kimberly Quinn. This will be premiering at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Netflix will release Melfi's The Starling in select US theaters on September 17th, 2021, then streaming on Netflix starting September 24th. Look any good?