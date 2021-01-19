MOVIE TRAILERS

Mena Suvari in Super Fun Throwback Thriller 'Paradise Cove' Trailer

January 19, 2021
"What's the wife of a big Hollywood producer doing livin' under a house?" Quiver has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Paradise Cove, the latest film made by the musician / filmmaker Martin Guigui (Beneath the Darkness, The Bronx Bull, Freddy Monday). How's this for a crazy concept? A contractor and his wife move to Malibu to flip his mother's beach house and are terrorized by the deranged homeless lady living under the house. Watch out for the unhinged squatter! The film is described as a "super fun throwback thriller" that seems to be riffing on a lot of the dumb 90s suspense films. Mena Suvari stars with Todd Grinnell, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Eddie Goines, Krista Allen, Horacio Galaviz, and Eddie Rivera. This looks a bit too wild and kooky, not in a good way. But you never know…?

This February, Academy Award Nominee Mena Suvari faces danger at Paradise Cove. Todd Grinnell and Kristin Bauer van Straten also star in the Martin Guigui-directed thriller, the story of a contractor and his wife who move to Malibu to flip his mother's beach house and are terrorized by the deranged homeless lady living under the house. Paradise Cove is directed by award-winning Argentinian composer / filmmaker Martin Guigui, director of many films including Changing Hearts, Swing, Cattle Call, Benny Bliss and the Disciples of Greatness, Beneath the Darkness, The Bronx Bull, Freddy Monday: Me Are You Are Me, Drama Drama, and The Unhealer previously. The screenplay is written by Sherry Klein, who also executive produced the film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Dist. will release Guigui's Paradise Cove direct-to-VOD starting February 12th this winter. Anyone want to watch?

