Mena Suvari & Jeff Fahey in High Tech Heist Thriller 'Locked In' Trailer

"I want my diamonds!!" Saban Films has released an official trailer for a high tech thriller titled Locked In, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Carlos V. Gutierrez. Another angry criminals thriller? Sure, why not. Mena Suvari and Jeff Fahey star in this heart-stopping, action-thriller Locked In, arriving in theaters + on VOD starting this May from Saban Films and Paramount. Directed by Carlos V. Gutierrez, Locked In follows a single mother who must protect her daughter and herself during a heist gone wrong at a high-tech storage facility. This also stars Manny Perez, Costas Mandylor, Bruno Bichir, and Jasper Polish. This looks like more direct-to-DVD junk, derivative and boring but maybe some will be entertained.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Carlos V. Gutierrez's Locked In, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Mena Suvari and Jeff Fahey star in this heart-stopping,action-thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end. After a diamond heist takes a fatal turn, a pair of thieves must entrust their fortune with an accomplice at a high-tech storage facility while they lay low. Hiding the goods within the labyrinth of storage units, the thieves’ inside man pays the ultimate price when he turns against them. Now, hellbent on recovering the missing stones, they seize the facility and kidnap surviving employee Maggie (Suvari), threatening her family unless she helps them. Locked in with nowhere to run, Maggie's only chance to escape alive is to fight back and stay one step ahead of her captors in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Locked In is both written and directed by filmmaker Carlos V. Gutierrez, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously and commercials / TV work as well. Produced by Elias Axume and Carlos V. Gutierrez. Saban Films will debut Locked In in select theaters + on VOD starting May 7th, 2021.