Mermaid Adventure 'The King's Daughter' Trailer with Pierce Brosnan

"The creature! In the water… she called to me." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for The King's Daughter, arriving in theaters nationwide in January. This sounds a bit like a swashbuckling live-action Little Mermaid, but with some different twists to it. King Louis XIV's quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid's life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter's discovery of the creature. She forms a bond with the mermaid and fights to protect her from harm at great cost. The main cast features Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, William Hurt, and Fan Bingbing as the mermaid. Narrated by Julie Andrews. This looks like it could either be ravishing, or a complete mess. Up to you to decide if it looks like it's worth watching, or skipping.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean McNamara's The King's Daughter, direct from YouTube:

King Louis XIV's (Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Fan) life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature. The King's Daughter is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Sean McNamara, of many movies including The Legend of Galgameth, P.U.N.K.S., Treehouse Hostage, Race to Space, Bratz, Soul Surfer, Space Warriors, Cody the Robosapien, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season, and Orphan Horse previously. The screenplay is written by Barry Berman and James Schamus, adapted from Vonda N. McIntyre's novel "The Moon and the Sun". Gravitas Ventures will debut McNamara's The King's Daughter in theaters nationwide starting on January 21st, 2022 early next year. Anyone interested in it?