Miami Graffiti Artist Coming-of-Age Thriller 'Vandal' Official Trailer

"What else have you got to say?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for an indie coming-of-age drama titled Vandal, the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Jose Daniel Freixas. This originally premiered at the 2019 Miami Film Festival a few years ago, and is finally getting an official VOD release this fall. The young leader of a legendary Miami graffiti crew, Nick "Damage" Cruz, looks back on his legacy and experiences love & loss while battling a longtime rival on the streets. Daniel Zovatto stars as "Damage", and is joined by Frankie J. Alvarez, Beau Knapp, Otmara Marrero, Juan Pablo Raba, Richard Schiff, Dax Rudnak, Ralph Rodriguez, Angeline Appel, Manolo Gonzalez-Vergara, and Veronica Gessa. This doesn't look like the greatest movie, but it does look authentic, made by people who actually know what it's really like to be a graffiti artist on the streets of Miami. And that makes a difference.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jose Daniel Freixas's Vandal, direct from YouTube:

Vandal is the story of the young leader known as "Damage" (Daniel Zovatto) of an infamous graffiti crew in Miami who experiences love, loss, and the consequences of his actions as he comes of age, struggling to justify his obsession with illegal street graffiti. Vandal is directed by Miami native filmmaker Jose Daniel Freixas, making his feature directorial debut with this film, after a few other shorts and producing the film Magic City Memoirs previously. The screenplay is written by Jose Daniel Freixas & Paul Taegel & Andrew Bozalis & Derek Mether & Tony Gonzalez; from a story by Jose Daniel Freixas. This initially premiered at the 2019 Miami Film Festival a few years back. 1091 Pictures will debut Freixas's Vandal direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 16th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Anyone interested in watching this film?