Michael B. Jordan & Chanté Adams in Trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan'

"Love is a choice, Jordan. And real love… means you have to sacrifice. But pain is temporary… Real love lasts forever." Always. Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the latest film directed by actor Denzel Washington following Fences a few years ago. Based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. He finishes the journal before he is killed in action. The film seems to spend most of its time with Charles and Dana as they fall in love and discuss life together, before he heads off for his tour in Iraq. A Journal for Jordan stars Michael B. Jordan as Charles, and Chanté Adams as Dana, with Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Jalon Christian. And Denzel even gets a voiceover at the end as the "trailer guy" saying that this will only be available exclusively in theaters at Christmas. Unfortunately this looks bad, Lifetime movie bad (why does the cinematography look so muted?), but maybe that's just what they wanted to make.

Here's the first official trailer for Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan, direct from YouTube:

A Journal for Jordan is based on Dana Canedy's story, about 200-page journal written by her fiancé, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, for their son. The 48-year-old soldier was killed in Baghdad, one month shy of finishing his tour of duty. He had left for the Middle East before his son was born, and wrote this journal while stationed in Iraq to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. A Journal for Jordan is directed by award-winning American actor / filmmaker Denzel Washington, director of the films Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters, and Fences previously. The script is written by John Burnham Schwartz and Virgil Williams. Adapted from the article entitled "From Father to Son, Last Words to Live By" by Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist Dana Canedy. Sony Pictures will debut Washington's A Journal for Jordan in US theaters exclusively starting on December 22nd, 2021, at Christmastime, later this year.