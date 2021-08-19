Michael Caine & Aubrey Plaza on a Book Tour in 'Best Sellers' Trailer

"You vanquished my fears - and for that, I am forever grateful." Screen Media Films has released the first official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Best Sellers, marking the feature directorial debut of Canadian actress Lina Roessler. This film first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (but did not screen online initially), and is also playing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and Melbourne Film Festival. When Lucy inherits her father's publishing house, and realizes it's in trouble, she discovers a cranky, retired author still owes them a book. So she convinces him to reluctantly embark on a final book tour to help them out. Michael Caine co-stars with Aubrey Plaza, and a cast including Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, and Veronica Ferres. This looks like some good indie fun, with two performances that seem to have some offbeat chemistry and charm. It also reminds me of The End of the Tour, one of my favorites.

Here's the first official trailer for Lina Roessler's Best Sellers, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

Lucy Standbridge (Aubrey Plaza) has inherited her father's publishing house, and the ambitious would-be editor has nearly sunk it with so many failing titles. She discovers that she is owed a book by Harris Shaw (Michael Caine), a reclusive, cantankerous, booze-addled author who originally put the company on the map decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to save the company, Lucy and Harris release his new book and embark on a book tour from hell that changes them both in ways they didn’t expect. Best Sellers is directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker Lina Roessler, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Anthony Greico - it won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting Award. This premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival this year, and also plays at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. Screen Media will debut Roessler's Best Sellers in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th.