Michael Greyeyes in Acclaimed Drama 'Wild Indian' Official Trailer

"Seems like you know who I am." Vertical has released an official trailer for Wild Indian, an acclaimed indie drama from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Palm Springs Film Festival where it won a "Directors to Watch" award. Sundance's intro: "[it] tells a story that spans centuries and the continent in a film destined to be a touchstone in Indigenous cinema. Leading an impressive cast, Michael Greyeyes delivers a gripping, enigmatic performance as a modern Native American man who has done terrible, unforgivable things. With a strong and compelling visual style that evokes both fascination and dread, Wild Indian considers the cost of survival in a world as cruel as our own." Two men learn to confront a traumatic secret they share involving the savage murder of a schoolmate. The film stars Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth. Looks like another good discovery.

Here's the first official trailer for Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.'s Wild Indian, direct from YouTube:

Decades after covering up his classmate's murder, Michael (Michael Greyeyes) has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and boss (Jesse Eisenberg) from the demons of his past. Wild Indian is both written and directed by Native American filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian, and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Vertical Ent. will release Wild Indian in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming up. Who's interested?