Michael Jai White & Mickey Rourke in Action Film 'The Commando'

"Don't worry, I'm built for this." Saban Films has unveiled the official trailer for action crime thriller The Commando, another forgettable formulaic action feature to ignore because all of these films are the same nowadays. A DEA agent with PTSD returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a home invasion after a recently freed convict and his henchmen come back for their stash of millions hidden inside the agent's home. "Stakes are high and lives are at risk in this head-to-head battle as the agent stops at nothing to protect his family against the money-hungry criminals." Why do they always recycle the same "protect your home because they want the money" plot over and over? The Commando stars Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White, with Jeff Fahey, Brendan Fehr, John Enos III, Donald Cerrone, and Gianni Capaldi. At least the action doesn't look so bad in this film. Check out The Commando below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Asif Akbar's The Commando, direct from YouTube:

In this edge-of-your-seat thriller, an elite DEA agent (White) returns home after a failed mission when his family makes an unexpected discovery in their house – a stash of money worth $3 million. They soon face the danger and threat of a newly released criminal (Rourke) and his crew who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the money – including even kidnapping the agent's daughters. Stakes are high and lives are at risk in this head-to-head battle as the agent stops at nothing to protect his family against the money-hungry criminals. The Commando is directed by Bangladesh-American filmmaker Asif Akbar, director of the doc Top Priority: The Terror Within, and the films My Foreign Desh, Road to Las Vegas, Smoke Filled Lungs, Astro, Morbid Stories, and Ace & the Christmas Miracle previously. The screenplay is written by Koji Steven Sakai, from a story by Al Bravo, Asif Akbar, Koji Steven Sakai. Saban Films will debut Akbar's The Commando in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 7th, 2022 right after New Year. Anyone?