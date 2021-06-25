Michael Lives On! First Full Trailer for 'Halloween Kills' Horror Sequel

"My grandmother was right. The Boogeyman was real." Brutal!! Universal + Blumhouse have debuted the full-length official trailer next Halloween sequel, called Halloween Kills, which is now being released in October this year after being delayed due to the pandemic. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. Somehow Michael managed to survive Laurie's trap at the end of the last movie, and makes it out alive. Once they learn he is still not dead, the Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands - forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Yes! Take him down!! Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". This looks like one hell of a terrifying sequel. Holy hell, he is pissed!

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the very early teaser for DGG's Halloween Kills here to review the first look again.

A sequel to the 2018 sequel bringing back Laurie Strode for another showdown with masked killer Michael Myers. When Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. Halloween Kills is again directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, director of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and the most recent Halloween previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. It's produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, plus Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Executive produced by John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, & Ryan Freimann. Universal will release DGG's Halloween Kills in theaters everywhere starting on October 15th, 2021. Still looking forward to it?