Michael Paré & Vanessa Ore in Dark Thriller 'The Penthouse' Trailer

"Things that are below the surface, are better left that way…" Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a "dark, gripping thriller" set on the sunny Carolina Beach in North Carolina. The Penthouse is directed by Italian filmmaker Max Cerchi and is being dumped direct-to-DVD this spring, which seems to be the right move for this film. A man covering up a crime assumes a nosy neighbor may have seen what he did. He turns the neighbor's lives upside down to keep his secret. But is there more to his motive? Of course there is! Find out the dull twists and reveals by watching this film on DVD. Starring Michael Paré, Vanessa Ore, Nicholas Turturro, Krista Grotte, Robert Fortunato, Irene Santiago, and David Schifter. I can't believe they hired a "movie voice" guy for this trailer, that just makes it so much worse than it already looks.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Massimiliano Cerchi's The Penthouse, direct from YouTube:

This dark, gripping thriller shows that evil lurks where we least expect it. In sunny Carolina Beach, Peter and Amanda's new penthouse condo has a perfect view of the marina. One day they notice a couple bickering aboard a docked sailboat. Amanda befriends frightened Tess, but soon afterwards Tess vanishes without a trace. After Peter confronts her boyfriend Charles (Michael Paré), Charles vows to make the nosy couple's life a living hell, stopping at nothing until he gets his revenge. The Penthouse is directed by Italian filmmaker Massimiliano "Max" Cerchi, director of the movies Kendall Ransom: Bounty Hunter, The Night Shift, Insane, Mayday, and Lockdown previously. The screenplay is written by David Schifter. Lionsgate will debut Cerchi's The Penthouse direct-to-DVD / VOD starting April 13th this spring. Curious?