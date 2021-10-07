Michael Shannon is a Rowing Coach in 'Heart of Champions' Trailer

"Your are gonna learn something that can't be taught in a book or classroom." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for Heart of Champions, a sports drama formerly known as Swing before this release retitle. This recently premiered at the Oldenburg Film Festival a few months ago. The film is about a trouble rowing crew. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, a group of friends and crew teammates' lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. Michael Shannon stars as Coach Murphy, with a cast including Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll, Ash Santos, Lilly Krug, and David James Elliott. This doesn't seem like it has anything new to offer, just another story of a team learning to play together to be better, like so many other sports movies before. And it's produced by the Winklevoss twins, which should tell you plenty about it.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Mailer's Heart of Champions, direct from YouTube:

After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil & constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), John (Alex MacNicoll), and the other rowers. A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential as a team. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions. Heart of Champions, formerly known as Swing, is directed by producer / filmmaker Michael Mailer, his second feature film after making Blind previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Vojin Gjaja. This first premiered at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival this year. Vertical Ent. will debut Mailer's Heart of Champions in select US theaters on October 29th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in watching?