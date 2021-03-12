Michelle Monaghan & Sam Claflin in 'Every Breath You Take' Trailer

"My husband and I have a very different way of dealing with things." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a dramatic thriller called Every Breath You Take, the latest film made by British filmmaker Vaughn Stein (of Terminal and Inheritance). A psychiatrist, whose client commits suicide, finds his family life disrupted after introducing her surviving brother to his wife and daughter. This intense psychological thriller seems to have some tricks up its sleeve, and there seems to be more secrets hiding behind everyone involved in this. Every Breath You Take features Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan, Veronica Ferres, and India Eisley. This looks quite slick and I enjoy every one of these actors, I'm very intrigued by this even though it all seems a bit cliche. I might still give this a look when it's out. Who else…?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vaughn Stein's Every Breath You Take, from YouTube:

Every Breath You Take is a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist (Casey Affleck), whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother (Sam Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart. Every Breath You Take is directed by British filmmaker Vaughn Stein, director of the films Terminal and Inheritance previously; he has also done work for years as an assistant director in Hollywood, too. The screenplay is written by David K. Murray. Produced by Richard Barton Lewis, Jean-Charles Levy, Morgan Emmery, & Veronica Ferres. Vertical Entertainment will release Stein's Every Breath You Take in select theaters + on PVOD starting April 2nd, 2021 coming up. Who's curious about this one?