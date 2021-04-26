Mickey Rourke & Eric Roberts in Trailer for 'Night Walk' Crime Thriller

"You just keep your mouth shut, or your lights go out. You feel me?" Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for a gritty thriller called Night Walk, from Moroccan filmmaker Aziz Tazi. This originally premiered back in 2019 at the Moscow Film Festival, but is only now getting a direct-to-VOD release. In this strange take on "Romeo and Juliet", star-crossed lovers are torn apart by cultural tensions between the East and the West. Sarah takes her American boyfriend Frank to her home country in the Arab world. After an incident during a night stroll, Frank is imprisoned by corrupt police for Sarah's murder. His quest for justice turns into a spiritual journey led by Muslim inmates, from the moderate convert to terror-linked fundamentalists. The film stars Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Sean Stone, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Louis Mandylor, and Sarah Alami as Sarah. Looks like yet another of these derivative, bland crime thrillers we see too many of.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aziz Tazi's Night Walk, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Mickey Rourke stars in this gritty action thriller about one man’s quest for justice. It starts as Frank, an American, visits the Middle East with his girlfriend Sarah. But when Sarah is killed in a police incident, Frank is framed for her murder and sent to a prison in the US. After uncovering the conspiracy that led to Frank's sentence, his friend dies mysteriously. Now, to seek bloody justice, Frank plans to escape from prison – but must partner with a dangerous gang to do so. Night Walk, also known as Imprisoned, is both written and directed by Moroccan-American filmmaker Aziz Tazi, his second feature after making the film Imago previously, as well as many shorts and other projects. Produced by Tatyana Bulgakova, Mostapha Mellouk, and Aziz Tazi. This originally premiered at the Moscow and Prague Film Festivals back in 2019. Lionsgate will debut Tazi's Night Walk direct-to-VOD starting on June 15th this summer. Look any good?